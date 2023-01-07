HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media.

The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service.

Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover served the city of Henderson from 1969-1979. This picture is likely from the late 70’s and was taken outside of the old police department facing Audubon Mills Park. Also pictured is the current badge #7, Lieutenant Daniel Lehman who has been serving the police department since 2010. Henderson Police Department (Facebook)

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

Officers say although the uniforms and cars may have changed, the police department still takes pride in their service to the community.