HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department warns. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky.

“Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights?” asks the spokesperson on social media.

Officials say that if changing lanes is not possible or unsafe, drivers must slow down and use caution.

“Help keep our officer’s safe… Slow down and MOVE OVER!” exclaims the HPD spokesperson.

According to police, approximately 8% of officers killed in the line of duty are a result of being struck by a vehicle while outside of their vehicle.