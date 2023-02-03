HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson.

The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money.

“We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check larger bills that are coming in,” officers say in part of the post.

Several police departments across the country have pointed out that some scammers try to pay with counterfeit bills that are typically used by filmmakers.

Instead of saying “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” in the top right of the bill, it often reads something along the lines of “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295.