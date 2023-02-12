HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although officers have responded to multiple scams this week, The Henderson Police Department believes all scams have one thing in common — they sound too good to be true.

Here are a few things the police department wants you to know to avoid becoming a scam victim:

Scammers will request you send money/gift cards/PayPal/Venmo information to receive a prize you often haven’t signed up for.

Scammers can change the name on a caller ID to make it appear they are with the company they are identifying as.

Scammers will identify themselves as a federal agency or law enforcement to threaten arrest and ask for information such as SSN, date of birth, etc.

Officers say to never give out your personal information or send money or gift cards to companies who call via telephone.

Police warn that once a money transfer is finished, local law enforcement agencies are not able to help. This is because these companies are often overseas, unidentifiable or illegitimate.