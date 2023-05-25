HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Criminal records can be a barrier for employment, housing and more.

In an effort to tackle those barriers, the Recovery Resource Club of Henderson hosted an expungement clinic Thursday.

Several attorneys and clerks were there to help people clear their criminal records. We’re told more than 50 people were expected to begin the expungement process.

“We’re excited about it to kind of help people with their reentry, you know, and our theme is recovery and anything to help them better their lives in the process, we’d like to be able to help them do that,” explains Jaclyn Hale, Director of the Recovery Resource Club.

Organizers say not all criminal records can be expunged. The attorneys are mostly handling Class D Felonies and misdemeanors.