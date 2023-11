HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tavola dei Nonna is offering meals for those in need.

Staff say as the business does every day of the year, they encourage those who are in need of a meal to come on in. They say no ticket is needed, and people should just come in, see the server, and the restaurant will take care of it.

A spokesperson for the restaurant posted, “Everyone is family when you walk in our doors, not just because it’s a holiday”