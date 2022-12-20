HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Santa Claus and the Grinch teamed up to bring smiles and spread holiday cheer at a Henderson senior center earlier on Tuesday.

The Gathering Place Senior Center opened its doors to the community, throwing a party that included hot chocolate, sweets and free handmade ornaments.

Children there got to meet and talk with Santa. We’re told money raised from the event will be used for programs at the center.

“Just like any other non-profits, you know, we’ve struggled over the last couple years,” explains Bill Rhodes, Gathering Place Executive Director. “But our community has really reached out and responded. Our city, our government and county government have always been very big supporters of the Gathering Place Senior Center.”

The Gathering Place offers daily bingo games, card games and exercise classes for local seniors.