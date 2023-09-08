HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s Doc Hosbach Tennis Complex was recently honored as an Outstanding Facility at the US Open in the Small Public Category.

Officials say the USTA annual Outstanding Facility Awards program recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. The Doc Hosbach Tennis Complex was one of 29 recipients across the nation to be awarded this prestigious honor.

A news release says the complex started as a two court facility and grew to a twelve court facility. It is open to the public with no court fees. The facility was previously named the Kentucky Facility of the Year.