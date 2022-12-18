HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping.

Shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night, Henderson County Deputies say they showed up to Tammy Rogers’ home on Spottsville Bluff City Road and arrested her.

The sheriff’s office is releasing very little details at this time. We have reached out to law enforcement officials for more information, and are waiting to hear back.

Tammy Rogers, 48, was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on $5,000 cash bond and is facing charges of:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (2 Counts)

Kidnapping — Adult

Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated with more information as we receive it.

