HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson locals are eager that they have bought the winning ticket for Monday night’s Powerball $900 million jackpot.

This jackpot is the largest Powerball has had on-record.

Along with Powerball, the Mega Millions drawing occurring Tuesday night is the seventh largest in the game’s history at $640 million.

“It’s very exciting. Today is National Lottery Day, and I just couldn’t have planned this better to have one jackpot for Powerball at $900 million and to have the Mega Millions jackpot at 640,000,000,” said Mary Harville, who serves as the president and CEO for the Kentucky Lottery. “I couldn’t have possibly planned a better National Lottery Day.”

Plenty of people stopped by the Greenleaf Market on U.S. 60 to enter their chances to win the grand prizes.

Greenleaf staff members say they’re excited also to have a connection with the customers visiting their stores.

The Kentucky Lottery also says the retailers are excited to have players enter their stores.

“It would be helpful for them to fulfill their dreams, and it would be good for us too,” said Sanket Patel, who serves as a manger for Greenleaf. “It would be proud for me to sell that big winning ticket.”

According to the Kentucky Lottery and its CFO, Maggie Garrison, 2.5 million Mega Millions tickets and 4.3 million Powerball tickets have been bought in Kentucky since the jackpot last reset in April.

Paul Martin was on Hendersonian who bough his Powerball ticket before Monday’s drawing.

His answer came simply when asked what he would do with his multi-million-dollar prize, in addition to treating himself some.

“If I was to ever win this, I would help the children,” Martin said. “The children out here today — I would help them. That would be number one.”

Officials say the lottery exists to fund education and support scholarships for Kentucky students.

“We’re really excited for the Kentucky college students all across the Commonwealth that are going to benefit from all the proceeds that this Mega Millions jackpot and Powerball jackpot are generating,” Harville said.