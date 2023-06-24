HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Downtown Henderson will hold their annual Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says the event will kick off with 13 total food and beverage vendors along Water Street between 1st and 2nd Streets, followed by a free children’s concert by Rebecca Samples of The Melody Garden at Audubon Mill Park at 5:30 p.m. Face painting by Brittany Fink of Face Craze will also be provided free. Daniel Herron will provide balloon entertainment at 6 p.m.

Officials state there will be band entertainment, not only from the Old Dam Community Band from Newburgh, but also the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard. Officials say these two groups will make up a 70-piece symphonic-level orchestra band, performing a two-hour medley of patriotic and Americana hits. The performance will begin at 6 p.m. and finish when the sun sets over the Ohio River.

Officials also say the fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. and are reminding attendees no personal fireworks are allowed at or following the event in the downtown area. Officials are also reminding people to not litter as trash receptacles will be available.

Anyone with questions call the Henderson Chamber office at 270-826-7505 or email Clay Gillham at clay@hendersonkychamber.com.