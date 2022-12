HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Henderson swore in their new mayor earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Former three-term City Commissioner Brad Staton replaces retiring Mayor Steve Austin, who held the job for twelve years.

Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt Jr. were also sworn in as city commissioners. Their two-year terms will start in January.

The ceremony was available to watch through Zoom or streaming on the city’s website, Facebook and Twitter.