HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson officials have announced that Porchfest is coming soon.

Officials invite people to bring their friends and family to Henderson to enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks and dancing in the street on June 3. Officials say Historic South Main Street is where Porchfest will be.

Event organizers say people can expect to see local favorites like King’s Highway and Soul N’ the Pocket, plus other artists. Officials say this is a free community event.