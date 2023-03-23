HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 20 nonprofits in Henderson will be splitting $20,000 in grants — all thanks to the Henderson Rotary Club.

Club officials tell us the programs they chose range from providing clothing for children, to food pantries and helping teach every 3rd grader in the county how to swim.

“This year, we received a record number of grant applications,” said Alex Caudill, Henderson Rotary Club president. “With these awards, Rotary hopes to meet some of the need in our community.”

The grant recipients are:

Bluegrass in the Park — $500 to sponsor this year’s festival

Boys & Girls Club — $500 to provide clothes for students

Experiencing Autism — $1,000 to fund community outings

GAIN Initiative — $800 to fund an anti-poverty program

Henderson Christian Community Outreach — $1,000 to provide toiletries for those in need

Henderson Community College Foundation — $1,000 to refurbish the Preston Arts Center stage floor

Henderson Co. Schools Education Foundation — $1,500 to fund Imagination Library books & $2,000 for grants to teachers

Healing Reins — $500 for a mechanical lift for those with special needs

Henderson Leadership Initiative — $1,500 for a Rotarian to complete HLI

Holy Name School — $1,000 for a new projector system

Infinite Hope — $1,000 to help with suicide prevention awareness

Matthew 25 Aids Services — $1,000 to support Zach’s Kitchen Food Pantry

Ohio Valley Art League (OVAL) — $500 for a children’s art summer camp

Riverview School — $1,200 to purchase a 6-seat stroller

Sandefur Center — $2,000 to assist in the purchase of a new van

Volunteer & Information Center (VIC) — $1,000 to support Clothing for Confidence for children

W.C. Handy Blues Fest — $1,000 to sponsor this year’s festival

YMCA — $2,500 to teach every 3rd grader how to swim

The Rotary Club of Henderson says they raise the funds to support these grants through internal club fundraisers and community fundraisers.