HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — What do Michael Jackson, “Maverick”, the Ghostbusters, Marty McFly and Doc all have in common? Other than being pop-culture personalities from the 80’s, they all made an appearance during the Henderson Fire Department’s recent fire safety training.

The department’s “Fire Prevention Team” was out and about again to teach kids the importance of fire safety. The group visited Niagara Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School to spread awareness and put on a show.

Officials say the mostly 80’s themed performance had students getting stronger in order to take on a villain. The students did this by learning more about fire safety with help from some recognizable faces.

All photos from the program can be found below.