HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police have made an arrest in connection to the Holiday Motel shooting that happened over the weekend in Henderson.

According to a press release, 31-year-old Dasean Saunders was found and arrested in Owensboro for Attempted Murder.

Police accuse Saunders of shooting the victim in the chest, leaving them with serious injuries.

The US Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police worked together to find him. Saunders was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

We’re told this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.