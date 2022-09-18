HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle.

“It is a great opportunity for the whole family to come out,” president Julie Eadens tells us. “Friends, family, any one you could think of. Everyone is welcome.”

One man who was enjoying the festival says it’s become a get-together of sorts.

“It’s just kind of the community and the same people have been coming here for decades,” says John Shelman. “So you get to see people that come in from out of town and come back from this. You get to see them again. It’s really just kind of a big reunion.”

Their first Fall Fest back wrapped up at 10 o’clock Saturday night.