HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has announced a new addition to its traffic safety program.

HPD says Vernon Snodgrass is an Evansville native. Police say Snodgrass was in the United States Navy from 2006-2012 where he served as a Corpman. He has also served as an EMT and in Behavioral Health.

HPD says Snodgrass is part of the Traffic Safety Program that will be assisting with vehicle accidents, motorists assists, directing traffic, and other non-criminal tasks HPD officers typically handle.

HPD says as a department, they respond to over 2,100 vehicle accidents a year. The new Traffic Safety Program will be used to assist in manpower and allow HPD officers to focus more on patrol responsibilities and investigations.