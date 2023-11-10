HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A felony arrest was made in Henderson after Henderson Police say someone attacked a victim and pointed a gun at them.

HPD states officers responded to the 600 block of Third Street at approximately 12:31 p.m. for a family disturbance.

The victim claimed Kourtlyn Johnson, 23, pointed a gun at their head after Johnson attacked and strangled them.

HPD says the victim had minor injuries and the firearm was stolen out of Indiana.

Johnson was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree Strangulation, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, 4th Degree Assault and 3rd Degree Terroristic Threatening.