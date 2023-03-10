HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on March 13 through 16 there will be some minor traffic delays on US Highway 41 northbound between Zion Road and US Highway 60.

Officers will be assisting in traffic control as traffic is slowed while large construction material is transported from the area of Barrett Boulevard and US Highway 60 onto the northbound US Highway 41 northbound lanes.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department) (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

HPD says the process will begin around noon on all four days and last about 15 minutes. Police say the roadway is currently down to one lane, and they ask for people to please be cautious as they travel through the area.