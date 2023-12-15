HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has implemented a bait car program to assist in the rise of car thefts around the city.

Officials state a bait car is a vehicle used by law enforcement to capture car prowlers and car thieves, equipped with interior cameras, GPS tracking and an ability to shut the vehicle down remotely.

Officials say over the past two months, the department has investigated approximately 31 stolen vehicle cases where in the same period in 2022, the department investigated ten cases.

“During our investigation, we are finding that nearly all vehicles have been left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. In some instances, the vehicles were left unattended while running,” officials said.

One instance is when a bait car was stolen within the city limits on December 1. The suspect was arrested and charged with Theft of Auto, Possession of Marijuana, Fleeing or Evading Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and No Operators License. Officials say the suspect was a juvenile and believe to have been involved in other vehicle thefts.

Another instance was when another vehicle was stolen within city limits on December 13. GPS tracking was used to arrest two suspects. Officials state the suspects had also stolen another vehicle that had yet to be reported.

HPD says the bait car will continue to be in use to identify suspects of vehicle thefts and car prowls.