HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department served an arrest warrant for a man accused of multiple sex crimes.

According to authorities, Matthew Ervin, 30, was taken into custody at the 3100 block of Stratman Road and charged with:

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree – Victim under 12 years of age (two counts)

Rape, 1st Degree – Victim under 12 years of age (two counts)

Sodomy, 1st Degree – Victim under 12 years of age (four counts)

Authorities state the investigation stemmed from allegations starting in April 2023, and anyone with information regarding the case, contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.