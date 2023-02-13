HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has announced that it has lost one of its officers after her long battle with cancer. HPD says Officer Janna Gatten passed away at 6:55 a.m. on February 13.

HPD says Gatten was hired with the Henderson Police Department in August 1999. During her career, she served as a Corporal, training officer, defensive driving instructor, and was part of the Hostage Negotiation Team. Gatten was also a certified National Citizens Academy Coordinator and was active with facilitating the Citizen’s Academy classes at the Henderson Police Department. Gatten retired from the HPD in September 2019.

HPD says in May 2020, Gatten was diagnosed with colon cancer, so she underwent treatments and was in remission. Officers say Gatten returned to HPD as a patrol officer in May 2022, but shortly after returning, Gatten was informed her cancer had returned. HPD says she “fiercely battled the cancer” and brought recognition to the cause.

Officers remember Gatten as always having a smile on her face. HPD says Gatten loved policing and she was dedicated to her service for the community of Henderson.

A spokesperson posted on social media, “The Henderson Police Department would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her family. Janna will be greatly missed.”