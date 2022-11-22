HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop.

HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson Street and placed him under arrest.

Police say Melton was arrested for Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and three active warrants.