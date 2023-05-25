HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has announced it will be searching the north end of Henderson for an escaped inmate named Bradley Gillespie.

Police say there will be a neighborhood canvas conducted on the north end of Henderson. Law enforcement, including United States Marshall Fugutive Task Force, will be going door to door to speak with residents.

HPD says if anyone has a relative or neighbor that is elderly and may not be able to answer the door, please check on them. Police say if anyone is unable to make contact with them, please contact 911.