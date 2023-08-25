HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout Henderson in the next couple of weeks.

According to HPD, the checkpoints will be at one of several intersections including Stratman Road and Sunset Lane, KY 2084 and Highway 136, 700 block of Wolf Hills Roaf at the City of Henderson Landfill and Watson Lane and Stonegate Drive.

Officials say these checkpoints will be focused on identifying impaired drivers and are utilized to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways. Drivers encountering one of these checkpoints are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with the following information in hand and no violations of law can expect to be delayed for only a brief amount of time.