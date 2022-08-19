HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests.

HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a massive narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, 42, of Henderson.

Officials say HPD, Kentucky State Police, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Browns Drive which resulted in the seizure of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of Alprazolampills, marijuana, and seven firearms.

HPD says Jeremy Book has been charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (TICS) 1st Degree 2nd or > Offense > 2grams Methamphetamine,

TICS 1st Degree 2nd or > Offense >10 Dosage Units

TICS 3rd Degree 1st Offense > 20 Dosage Units

Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon (3 counts)

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (4 counts)

Other misdemeanor charges

Police say Kristin Wright was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Methamphetamine.