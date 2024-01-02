HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County school students head back to the classroom beginning Wednesday, and that means headaches could continue for drivers with the construction on the Highway 41 bridge over Second Street and Zion Road.

Despite what has happened, construction has appeared to slow down on Tuesday, and that might help drivers get to school on time.

It may come as a relief for some drivers heading to North Middle School and Henderson County High School as Second turns to Zion.

Traffic patterns on Tuesday are a “180” compared to a couple weeks ago — when traffic was reduce to just one lane under the bridge and causing cars to back up.

Henderson County Schools Director of Public Information Megan Mortis says the board does not expect any major traffic issues with school starting again, and she says the board has worked to minimize inconveniences for families.