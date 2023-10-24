HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Leadership Initiative presented its plans to add a Henderson County Colonel sculpture inside a proposed roundabout at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The roundabout and sculpture are expected to lie outside Henderson County High School in more than a year’s time.

Representatives from HLI say they anticipate putting up the ten-foot sculpture inside the roundabout.

Three roundabouts are expected to lie between North Middle School and the high school, and their construction is expected to begin at the end of this school year.

HLI representatives say the artwork will help welcome visitors to Henderson.

“Henderson is very sports oriented with their high school sports,” HLI representative Amanda Hardy said. “Coming right off the parkway, the colonel would be facing them as they go around the roundabout.”

HLI says it is looking for fundraising help to make their project a reality.

Visit hendersonleadershipinitiative.org/about.html for more information.