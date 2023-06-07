HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle on the southside of Henderson.

We’re told it happened at 2020 Madison Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was hospitalized for their injuries, which are currently unknown at this time.

We’re told the sheriff’s office, Henderson Police Department and Niagara Fire Department responded to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.