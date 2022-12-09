HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Earlier this week, a Henderson man who won a seat on the City Board of Commissioners announced he was stepping down.

Jay Randolph made this announcement following notice of a civil suit related to a complaint filed against him. According to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, the complaint alleges that Randolph has been claiming to live at an apartment within Henderson city limits while actually living at a house outside of the city. This would make Randolph ineligible to serve on the Henderson Board of Commissioners.

Randolph says that he’s taken his lawyer’s advice and stepped down from filling the seat on the board.