HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Planning Commission, a Jimmy John’s is coming to Henderson.

The new restaurant will be going in next to Sugar Creek Inn, with the new building to be built at the corner of Rettig Road and U.S. Highway 41.

Officials with the Henderson Planning Commission say Ken Butler will own this restaurant, and he currently owns a location in Evansville.

The Henderson Planning Commission says it was not given an opening date for the new business.