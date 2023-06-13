HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson has a new fire chief, and his name is Josh Dixon.

Dixon was finalized to this position on June 13 during a regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Chief Dixon has the experience, demeanor and the determination that will allow him to do a tremendous job from day one,” said Mayor Brad Staton. “I’m proud of the hiring committee had so many great leaders to choose from, and I couldn’t be more excited for the fire department and for the community because of the decision they have made.”

Officials say Dixon is a 16-year veteran of the Henderson Fire Department who began his career in Henderson on July 16, 2007. He was promoted to engineer in August 2011 and Lieutenant in February 2016. Dixon held the title of division chief in December 2020 and is a native of Henderson, graduating from Henderson County High School and Henderson Community College.