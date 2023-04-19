HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson native and musician is putting the city in the spotlight in one of his music videos.

Kentucky Dom returned to shoot a music video for one of his songs, “Kick Back.” He says that shooting the video in his hometown gives him an opportunity to show some southern hospitality to his friends.

Kentucky Dom says, “We got Miss Kentucky; she’s here. We’ve got Coffey Anderson from Texas; he’s here. We’ve also got a couple of Instagram influencers that are here so we got Lexington, Louisville, Texas and Las Vegas. So we’ve got people here from all over the United States so I wanted to show them a good time, show them how we do in Kentucky.”

Several of Kentucky Dom’s friends, including Coffey Anderson, told us that they’ve enjoyed shooting this video in Henderson.