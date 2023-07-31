HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have an update on the collision that occurred July 30 in Henderson at the intersection of North Green and 14th streets involving a multiple vehicles.

KSP states preliminary investigation reveals Kyle Hill, 21, of Evansville was traveling with Joshua White, 22, of Evansville southbound on their motorcycles when Kenneth Hite, 77, of Henderson was making a left turn when Hill struck the side of Hite. KSP says White laid his motorcycle down prior to striking Hite.

KSP also says all three were taken to Deaconess Midway and the investigation is ongoing.