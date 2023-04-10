HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers in Henderson will see work begin this week on US 41 between the 2nd Street/KY 351 and US 60 interchanges to accommodate construction of Section One of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

A spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing says crews are expected to start work on US 41 southbound on April 12, and daily lane closures will be needed to construct median crossovers. Officials say activities will include setting temporary barrier wall that will be in place during the work, restriping, widening the southbound roadbed, installing tubular pavement markers and installing additional signage.

Officials say for the next few weeks, US 41 southbound and US 41 northbound will be reduced to one lane, depending on which side of the road crews are working. A spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing says the single lane closure will be in place outside of peak travel hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Officials say both lanes in each direction will be available during peak times.

A spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing says these modifications are expected to be in place through late 2024. A news release says drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay attention to signage as crews prepare for the shift and drivers adjust to the new configuration. Officials say it’s also important for drivers to notice the lower speed limit posted in the construction zone.