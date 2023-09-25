HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say as progress continues on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, lane closures are scheduled this week to accommodate setting large concrete beams for the new US 41 northbound bridge over 2nd Street/KY 351.

A news release says a total of eight beams will be set in two spans, and lane closures are needed for the staging, delivery and setting of the beams.

People can expect the following:

September 26 to September 27 One lane closed on westbound Audubon Parkway near the Airline Road/KY 812 overpass. The closure is expected to begin late Tuesday morning and end around midday Wednesday.

September 26 One lane of US 41 northbound closed between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closure is expected 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a short-term, full closure of up to 15 minutes expected before 10 a.m.

September 27 Single-lane closures on US 41 northbound and southbound between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closures are expected 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closures of up to 15 minutes are also expected on 2 nd Street/KY 351 with flaggers in place.

September 28 One lane of US 41 northbound closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.



ORX officials say actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. Officials say drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.