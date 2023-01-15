HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap.

Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall.

Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront.

She tells us has been working on it for fourteen days and the support she has felt from the community has been amazing.

“It’s been so incredible and I’m so thankful, and so to be able to do something like so big and so like — this is Henderson — and have that to where people will look at it for who knows how long — like that’s really cool,” she says.

Hadlie has been working slower because of the cold weather, but says she hopes to be finished with it within the next couple of days.