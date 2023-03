HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department responded to a “3 to 5 vehicle” pileup late Saturday morning.

It happened on Highway 41 North in front of the Shoney’s restaurant. Although fire officials initially believed someone may have been injured in the accident, we were later told that no one was hurt.

A traffic jam formed on the Henderson strip as crews worked to clean up the crash. Officials have left the scene and traffic is now steady.