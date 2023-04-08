HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For many people climbing out of homelessness, getting a proper identification can be a difficult hurdle. A bill signed into law this week by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear aims to change that.

It allows homeless shelters, healthcare facilities and other social service agencies verify a person’s identity.

“So many agencies close the door on them — just to them. You know, I listened to one of the guys last week talk about how he doesn’t know who he is,” says Coni Beck, pastor at Harbor House. “And having that paper is so vital for them to say, well I exist, this is who I am and I have some value now.”

Gov. Andy Beshear says this is a good step towards helping everyone have an opportunity at prosperity, regardless of what they’ve been through.

Harbor House, a safe harbor for men in need, is home to resident Jerrod Weaver. Eyewitness News spoke with Weaver and he tells us he understands the struggle.

“If you’re out on the street, it’s going be next to impossible to get something going, you know what I mean?” says Weaver. “Without an address to get the mail sent to you, you know.”

Coni Beck tells us it’s a challenge because many homeless individuals aren’t able to get medical and library cards since they don’t own an ID or a driver’s license. This law signed by Gov. Beshear could be lifechanging for many across the Commonwealth.