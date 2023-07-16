HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Public Library will be hosting a Narcan event on July 21, giving the public a chance to learn about slang used with addiction and substance use disorder plus how to properly administer Narcan.

Officials state Karen Tapp of Brightview will teach what to look for when interacting with a loved one who you know or suspect is using. Julie Britt from the Green River Health Department in Henderson will be presenting how to properly administer Narcan and will be giving it away to attendees.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

