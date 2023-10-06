HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vendors from all over are converging on Henderson this weekend for the Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon Park.

Organizers say they’ll have over 100 craft and food vendors in attendance. They say that visitors can shop for items ranging from stained glass jewelry to soaps and more.

Vendor Maggie Collier says one the best thing about the festival is that all the items are homemade. “So what that means is if you come and you leave with something, it’s going to be unique and no one else is going to have it…and what’s better than getting out on a beautiful fall weekend just to enjoy the weather with the family?”

Collier also says the event draws in vendors from outside the Tri-State, with some coming from as far away as Florida.