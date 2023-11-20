HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson is getting ready to ring in the holiday season with two events next weekend.

On Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m., there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Central Park to kick off Christmas in the Park. Officials state refreshments will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Henderson Lions Leo Club and entertainment will be provided by the Henderson County High School Choir.

On Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m., the annual Henderson Merchant’s Christmas Parade will make a return. Officials state the parade will take place along Main and Elm streets, and the parade is organized by the Henderson Shriners Club.

The public is also asked to visit Henderson’s Community Calendar at hendersonky.org/events.