HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson County High School counselor was recently given the Outstanding High School Educator Pathfinder Award.

It’s awarded to teachers and counselors for outstanding efforts in assisting students to plan for their future after high school.

Steve Welch, coach for Career and Technical Education at Henderson County High, took home the award. Welch sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss the process of guiding students down the right path.