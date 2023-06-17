HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends gathered at the Fernwood Cemetery this weekend to honor a soldier who lived a distinguished life and is remembered as a prominent Henderson citizen.

The Henderson County Public Library hosted a tombstone dedication ceremony for Reverend Paul Horace Kennedy, who served in the 109th Regiment in Louisville at the age of 15.

(Courtesy: Henderson County Public Library)

He was also the Chicago World’s Fair 1893 designer of the Afro-American Chart, author of the Baptist Directory, Missionary Baptist Pastor, publisher, musician and Kentucky’s first black Deputy U.S. Marshal.

The restoration project was funded by proceeds from historic cemetery walking tours. Organizers say Kennedy’s life is at the center of a display at the library and is open to the public through June 30.

