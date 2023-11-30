HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Henderson Police Department say they’ve investigated 5 stolen vehicle and 4 car prowl cases in the last several days.

Authorities say that the 5 stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside, one of which was left unattended while running. All 4 of the vehicles that were victims of prowls were left unlocked and had items stolen from them. Police say that 4 of the 5 stolen vehicles have been recovered.

HPD wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unlocked gives criminals more theft opportunities, and leaving the keys in the vehicle or leaving it with the engine running makes it easier for thieves to steal it.

Police are urging drivers to lock their vehicles and take the keys with them. Authorities say that the convenience of not having to lock and unlock a vehicle does not outweigh the inconvenience of having a vehicle or valuables stolen.