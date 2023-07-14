HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department took one into custody after he allegedly stole two vehicles, with one having a dog inside.

According to officials, on July 13, the department responded to the 1200 block of South Green Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The victim stated someone stole his vehicle with his dog inside. Later that day, the stolen vehicle, driven by Lee Stone, 43, was reportedly involved in a collision that resulted in injuries.

Officials say Stone then stole a vehicle that stopped to check on the status of the occupants in the collision. Stone was reportedly located on foot in the 1200 block of South Main Street and taken into custody.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and the dog was located and unharmed and returned to his owner.

Stone is being charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Auto (two counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving Scene of Accident Failure to Render Aid and Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others. Stone also allegedly had several outstanding warrants that were also served.