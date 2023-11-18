HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested at Sugar Creek Inn at approximately 8:34 p.m. Friday night after Henderson Police say he was making threats.

Police state William Richardson, 54, also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Muhlenberg County.

Police also state due to the severity of the threats, the Henderson Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were called to assist.

Richardson was able to be placed into custody and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center. He is charged with terroristic threatening and harassing communications, according to the jail.

No mugshot for Richardson is available at this time.