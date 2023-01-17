HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson.

The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is currently pending.

Police say a person was crossing on the Highway 41 strip just after 6:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped and charges are not expected in the case.