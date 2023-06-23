HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man that was on probation for trafficking charges was busted in Henderson for trafficking meth.

According to authorities, the Henderson Joint Task Force took Trent Lacer, 65, into custody on June 21 at Thorton’s Convenience Store in Henderson. Authorities state Lacer was wanted out of Henderson County for multiple felony bench warrants of arrest for underlying charges of:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense-Mathamphetamine (2017)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense-Methamphetamine (2022)

Officials state a search of Lacer resulted in finding additional meth, and Lacer was released on Shock Probation out of Henderson County for a previous trafficking conviction.

Lacer is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center for the following charges: